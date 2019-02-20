Man charged with burglary, domestic violence assault

MONTGOMERY, AL (WSFA) - A 21-year-old man has been arrested and charged with first-degree burglary and other domestic violence offenses after an incident at a home on Montgomery’s Eastern Boulevard, according to the Montgomery Police Department.
Gerrod Pierre Scott is accused of forcibly entering a home in the 2200 block of Eastern Boulevard around 6:30 p.m. Tuesday. Police say once Scott was inside the home, he assaulted a woman, whom police say he was in a relationship with.
The victim had to be transported to an area hospital for non-life-threatening injuries.
Scott was taken into custody on the scene, police said. He was subsequently charged with two outstanding warrants for a different burglary and assault against the same woman at the same home that happened on Jan. 24.
Scott is being held at the Montgomery County Detention Facility on bonds totaling $120,000.
