Man dead after Montgomery’s first fatal fire in 2019

MONTGOMERY, AL (WSFA) - A man is dead in the first fire fatality of 2019 in Montgomery.
According to Montgomery Fire/Rescue, a 41-year-old man succumbed to injuries sustained during a structure fire in the 3900 block of Princeton Road on Saturday. Just before 10 p.m., crews responded to the fire and upon arrival reported smoke and flames were visible.
MFR said there was a report of someone inside the structure, and therefore units performed a rapid interior attack, along with a primary search. Inside, they found the victim, who was immediately taken to a hospital with life threatening.
MFR said despite resuscitation efforts, the victim died from his injuries. The structure sustained heavy damage to the room of fire origin and had smoke damage throughout.
The cause of the fire is under investigation.
