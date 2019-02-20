Marcus McNeal announces he will run for Montgomery mayor

MONTGOMERY, AL (WSFA) - Another person has announced he’s running for Montgomery mayor.
Marcus McNeal, a Montgomery native, officially announced he’s running in the 2019 election. At 25, he is the youngest to announce so far.
McNeal’s plan is to “bring transparency, awareness, and youthfulness to the leadership of Montgomery, Alabama for 2019,” according to his campaign website.
McNeal expressed that he wants younger generations to better understand and be more active in political elections and issues.
“It’s time for young people to stand up in politics,” McNeal said. “I think there’s a huge presence of young people in Montgomery, Alabama especially in our colleges and universities that have a great deal and care about where the city is going. Where we’re headed as a nation. And I think its time we throw our hat in the race and let the older generation know that we do have a voice and we have issues we care about.”
McNeal joins three others who are planning to run: Elton Dean, Artur Davis, and Steven Reed. Current Montgomery Mayor Todd Strange has said he will not seek re-election.
Copyright 2019 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.