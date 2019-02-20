Montgomery County grand jury indicts man in 2017 triple shooting

MONTGOMERY, AL (WSFA) - Ricardo Crenshaw, 26, is indicted on one count of murder and two counts of attempted murder for allegedly opening fire on random victims at a home in Chisholm in 2017.
Investigators testified that Crenshaw drove up to a house on Garden Street and used a .45 caliber weapon to fatally gun down a man and shoot a young father and his 6-year-old son.
During a preliminary hearing, a case agent testified that the murder victim, Curtis Vaughn, 29, along with the two surviving gunshot victims were outside the house, attempting to move a refrigerator into a side door. The agent said the shell casings from the bullets show Crenshaw came onto the corner of the yard and opened fire, shooting Vaughn. Vaughn, through an act of adrenaline, was able to pull the refrigerator into the door with a gunshot wound and lock the door.
The father and his 6-year-old son ran around the outside of the house searching for another door to escape, while Crenshaw “aggressively pursued them” with gunfire.
The 6-year-old was struck with a bullet under his arm, the father was shot in the back. The case agent stated the family jumped in a car to drive, but the father was too injured to drive himself to the hospital. That’s when another neighbor came over to help and put both of the victims in the car. They met patrol officers on the way to the hospital, and the victims were put in an ambulance.
At the time of the hearing in 2017, investigators did not believe Crenshaw knew any of the victims.
An eyewitness who saw Crenshaw in her yard with a gun, and the older shooting victim identified Crenshaw in a line-up.
Crenshaw is scheduled for a hearing this month.
