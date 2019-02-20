Montgomery woman, 63, training for half marathon proves it’s never too late

MONTGOMERY, AL (WSFA) - What would it take for you to complete a half marathon, 13.1 miles, on your feet? With the Montgomery Half Marathon right around the corner, one woman is setting out to prove that anyone can do it, and it’s never too late to start pursuing your goals.
For Pat Morrow, running is more than physical.
“It helps me think things out, I think while I’m running,” Morrow said. “A lot of people listen to music, I don’t.”
At 63-years-old, and recently retired, Morrow decided to run farther than she’s ever run before; 13.1 miles, a half marathon.
“I started running in my late 20s, sort of quit when I got married. He started running, so I started running,” Morrow said.
Then a series of setbacks that slowed her down.
“In 2004, I had back surgery and breast cancer,” she remembered.
Now, she’s back on her feet and gaining ground.
“I usually do longer runs on the weekend, and just short runs during the week,” explained Morrow. “Last weekend, I ran over 12 miles!”
Her focus is honed in on the Montgomery Half Marathon.
“Make sure that I don’t go off too fast to start with and to run my own pace,” Pat described her race-day strategy. “My goal is to finish between 3 and 3.5 hours.”
She’s not making any firm plans beyond this race. But says she’d like to complete a half marathon at Disney World one day.
“I doubt that I'll ever go past 13,” she said. “I’m just going to keep running. Depending on how this half marathon goes, I might try another one.”
Morrow’s convinced that if she can do this, anyone can.
“If anybody wants to run, you can. It doesn’t matter your age, or your shape or what your circumstances have been.” Morrow said.
It’s not too late to sign up for the Montgomery Half Marathon or 5K, or register as a volunteer. Here’s the link: https://themontgomeryhalf.com/
