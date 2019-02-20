7 possible sites selected for new Pike County jail

PIKE COUNTY, AL (WSFA) - At more than 60 years old, the Pike County Jail is the oldest county jail in Alabama. Two years ago, Sheriff Russell Thomas showed WSFA 12 News a handmade knife an inmate made by scraping off part of the jail’s wall.
“Piece of metal, you can see the length of it there about 12 inches long," Russell said of the weapon.
Today, the jail remains. But not for long. The county has already collected around $5 million from the sales tax increase toward the cost of a new jail. WSFA 12 News learned Wednesday the minimum cost of the new facility will be $14 million, and maybe north of $25 million depending on what design package Pike County leaders choose from.
The only question for now is the location; there are seven potential sites. One possible site is up the road from Troy Elementary School on U.S. Highway 29 at what is now the Boys and Girls Club, and 100 yards or so from the home of Deion Caffie, who is not so keen on the idea.
“Coming back and forth to the school., it will feel awkward," said Caffie.
Another possibiity is Riverview Drive close to the Pike County Road Department.
“This is my first time hearing about it," said Stanley Griswold, who lives on Riverview Drive.
Griswold is okay with the idea, mainly because he himself was once a correctional guard in Georgia. He has faith regardless of where it’s built, it won’t be an issue.
'"As long as everybody is on their Ps and Qs and stick together over there, it will work," he said.
And there is also that chance county officials will simply tear down the old jail and rebuild on the same property.
Until a decision is made, the Pike County Jail it is what it is;: Old, beyond repair, and locked in the past.
