Rain & Storms Likely Wednesday

It’s going to be a slow process, but warmer air will begin to scour out the cold air today. Southerly winds will overcome the region, allowing temperatures to spike into the 70s through the afternoon. The only exception to this rule will be east Alabama where the colder air may have just enough life to resist the warmer push. With the warmer air, more unstable air develops across the region. This could support a few stronger to marginally severe thunderstorms, especially west of I-65. This threat appears limited in scope and extent, but is non-zero. Rain and warm air continue to dominate the forecast for the rest of the week. Highs by Friday approach 80 degrees, soaring into the lower 80s by Saturday.