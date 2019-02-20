Spike Lee to serve as EP on Civil Rights movie set to film in Montgomery

MONTGOMERY, AL (WSFA) - The city of Montgomery is preparing to welcome the cast and crew of a feature film focused on one Civil Rights hero’s story. Spike Lee is serving as the executive producer for this feature film.
The movie “Son of the South” is based on the screen play written and directed a Montgomery native Barry Alexander Brown. The movie is set during 1961 and is based on Bob Zellner’s book “The Wrong Side Of Murder Creek.” Zellner was the grandson of a Klansman who found himself part of the Civil Rights movement.
“He really became a significant figure during that time period. We are excited to finally be able to tell his story," said “Son of the South” producer and Alabama native Stan Erdreich.
“It is an honor to be back here. For me and Barry this is a lifelong dream in terms of filmmakers to be able to come back to our home state that celebrates a historic figure that can inspire people,” said Erdreich.
Erdreich has been traveling to Montgomery on and off for the past six to eight months getting ready.
“I have been scouting and meeting with local resources. I have taken up a residence here over the last two weeks and will be here through May or possibly longer," said Erdreich.
Erdreich said this is part of the work that goes on behind the scenes as they prepare to start filming.
“We are working with the city, state, and county level to get support. This is all in terms of having to shut down streets, or secure locations, or shoot at historical landmarks and getting that approval," said Erdreich. “It is basically six weeks of shooting in and around Montgomery and a couple of days in Wetumpka."
Starting at the end of March, crews will begin shooting at different iconic locations around the city.
“The city of Montgomery has a lot of these wonderful locations still in existence and preserved historically well,” said Erdreich. “We really want to involve as much of Montgomery as we can in all of that.”
“It is really exciting to say we have a film coming to Montgomery, said Lois Cortell. “I know Montgomery is great at hospitality and will welcome them."
Lois Cortell, senior development manager with the city of Montgomery, said they are working hand-in-hand with the production team to make sure they are set.
“Sometimes we know other potential location ideas. We have a closer relationship with property owners. We expect there to be street closures. The film is going through the permit process. Our events team will send out notifications as they need to. We make certain everyone who needs to know does know,” Cortell.
Cortell says the presence of the cast and crew will have an economic impact on the city.
“They expect to have a crew of 40 to 60 people, plus actors, plus extras. Those are folks that will stay here, rent cars, shop and eat here," said Cortell.
Erdreich said Bob Zellner, who this movie centers around, is very involved in this process and is serving as an advisor for the movie.
Casting for the movie is underway. Erdreich said well-recognized actors will be a part, but all he could say for now was stay tuned for some exciting updates.
There will also be a need for extras for this movie. More announcements will be coming soon.
This will not be Brown and Lee’s first time working together. Brown is up for an Oscar nomination for Best Editor for the movie BlacKKKlansman, which was directed by Lee.
