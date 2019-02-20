Suspect in multiple armed robberies arrested

MONTGOMERY, AL (WSFA) - A suspect in multiple armed robberies in Montgomery has been arrested.
According to Central Alabama CrimeStoppers, investigators have charged Keontae Collins, 24, in connection with four robberies of a person. He turned himself in on Friday after seeing himself on a Crimestoppers segment.
The robberies happened on Nov. 15 at about 6 p.m. in the 100 block of Duncan Drive, on Jan. 24 at about 9 p.m. on South Court Street near Edgemont Avenue, on Feb. 7 at about 5 a.m. in the 100 block of Duncan Drive, and Feb. 11 at about 3 a.m. on Duncan Drive near Rosa Parks Avenue.
Crimestoppers said all four victims were robbed at gunpoint of personal property, including their vehicles. Three of the vehicles have been recovered and there were no injuries.
