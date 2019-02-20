Teenagers get hands-on experience at Wiregrass WOW event

DOTHAN, AL (WSFA) - Nearly 5,000 eighth-graders will spend the next two days learning about high-demand, high-wage careers in the area.
The Southeast Worlds of Work event began Wednesday at the National Peanut Festival Fairgrounds aimed at educating local teenagers about several career opportunities.
“So many children don’t have any idea the different careers that are available to them in the area,” said Southeast WOW President Mike Tew. “We developed this a few years ago to say what can we do.”
Various careers and business are on hand for the two day event giving these kids hands on experience with what they do every day.
“You can tell by just talking to them they really want to do something,” said Paul Johnson, who works as an aerospace engineer. “At this age, in eighth grade, they’re not sure what they want to do. You can see it in their eyes. You know the ones you’re getting through to and the other ones, I’m hoping that some of them will get that little click in them and they think about it later on.”
For the students, they said this was a great opportunity to get some hands on experience in some fields they’re interested in.
“We don’t get to go and experience these things,” said Ashford High School student Chelsea Bishop. “I guess it’s really important because now we’re getting to experience stuff hands-on and see actually what they’re doing.”
“We really don’t see this a lot,” said D.A. Smith student TayAndrea March. “If you go to the hospital or somewhere like that, you see it. The powerlines and stuff, you see that outside, but you don’t really know what it is until you ask questions and really figure it out.”
The main goal is show the students there’s something out there for everyone.
“A lot of these type things are there,” said Tew. “We want them to see there are some great opportunities out there. They don’t have to work in fast food. They don’t have to take mediocre jobs just because they don’t have a college education.”
The two-day event will wrap up on Thursday.
