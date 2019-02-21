Couple arraigned on chemical endangerment of a child charges

MONTGOMERY, AL (WSFA) - A south Montgomery couple charged with chemical endangerment of a child made their first appearance in circuit court Thursday.
Jonathan Paul Pace and Brandy Ann Horne were formally indicted and arraigned on the charges. They are accused of exposing a child to methamphetamine, according to court documents, which is a class C felony. Court documents also say the child was exposed “to an environment in which controlled substances are produced or distributed.”
The couple was arrested in November and the incident is alleged to have happened on Aug. 31.
Now their case will be set for trial.
Copyright 2019 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.