Former VP Gore visits Lowndes County

LOWNDES COUNTY, AL (WSFA) - Former U.S. Vice President Al Gore spent Thursday morning in Lowndes County.
He appeared at an event in White Hall, along with the Reverend William Barber II, where both headlined the “Moral Call for Ecological Justice” town hall meeting.
It was a chance for residents to share stories of poverty, racism and ecological devastation such as untreated wastewater.
Gore has been counting on a grassroots efforts to highlight the issues during his travels across the country. Gore is counting on the Climate Reality Leadership Training in Atlanta in March to find ways to fight injustices.
Gore has focused on fighting fossil fuels and climate change since losing a very close presidential election in 2000. When asked he would consider running for president again, he drew laughs responding, “I am recovering politician.”
