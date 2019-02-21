Houston County law enforcement warn of teen vape use

REHOBETH, AL (WSFA) - A growing, concerning national trend appears to be catching on in the Wiregrass - teen vaping.
According to research from the FDA and CDC, more than 3.6 million middle and high school students were e-cigarette users in 2018. That’s a dramatic increase of more than 1.5 million students since in 2017
Deputy Chris Summerlin, school resource officer for Rehobeth schools, said he sees that rising statistic playing out in the classes he teaches at the middle and high school level.
“Sixth grade through 12th grade...I’d say 65-75 percent of them are actively doing it still or tried it,” said Summerlin.
Since the beginning of the school year, he estimates administration has confiscated between 75-80 vapes. That’s bout 13 each month.
He said students as young as 11 and 12 are turning to vapes to get their nicotine fix - believing they are not as bad as regular cigarettes.
“In the classes with the kids - ask them to raise their hands [about cigarettes]. None of them do. If you ask them to raise their hand about trying vape or e-cig, majority do,” said Summerlin. “They know cigarettes cause health problems. The thing is they think this it’s harmless.”
He said the appealing packaging and vape flavors - like apple or watermelon - don’t help in deterring kids and may mask the long-term health impact.
“In the next 10 years, we’re going to see a lot of problems because of what these chemicals have done to children’s bodies - especially to the 13-year-olds’ bodies,” said Summerlin.
According to the CDC, scientists are still studying the long-term effects of e-cigarettes. They do say because most e-cigarettes contain nicotine, which is highly addictive, it can harm adolescent brain development which continues into the early to mid-20s.
Tobacco products can only be sold to a person over 19 years old. Summerlin said underage students are buying them from older students or off websites and having them shipped right to their front door.
“Any research I’ve done online, they never ask me for age verification,” said Summerlin.
He said their job is made difficult in keeping them out of the hands of students, because of their access to the vapes, but also because many vapes are designed to be discrete.
“The reason the JUULs are such a problem for us as administrators is how concealable they are. They’re super small and they don’t give off a lot of smoke vapor,” said Summerlin.
Although deputies conduct education awareness classes to deter students from using vapes, Summerlin urges parents to also make sure they’re monitoring their kids purchases.
“If you’re not familiar, get familiar with what your kids are doing,” he said.
