Huntingdon College community rallies around cafeteria worker after devastating house fire

MONTGOMERY, AL (WSFA) - Students and faculty at Huntingdon College showed an outpouring of support after learning one of their own lost her home and husband in a house fire Saturday night.
The 41-year-old man who died from injuries sustained during the fire was married to Bennetta Carter, a cashier at the campus dining hall.
“She lights up a room,” the college’s vice president of communication, Su Ofe, said. “She absolutely is all heart, and she shows students and everyone who comes into the dining hall so much. They all know her, and they all love her.”
Carter and her four young children are staying with relatives, but the campus community wanted to support her family. Students and faculty received an email this week asking for clothing and household donations for the family. Ofe said the response was overwhelming.
“It speaks so much to who she is and what she means to this college campus,” Ofe said. “It also speaks to how loving and giving this college campus is.”
Ofe said support has also come from the schools where Carter’s children attend as well as local churches. Now, she said, they are no longer asking for items to be donated because there’s no where to put it. Ofe said monetary donations would be most helpful for the family, She is working with other colleagues to set up an account to accept money and will share the information with WSFA 12 News once it is set up.
“We just want to send our love and prayers to them, and lift them up and help them any way we can,” Ofe said.
The cause of the fire that destroyed Carter’s home and belongings is still under investigation.
