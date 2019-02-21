Louisiana man accused of breaking into home while wearing gorilla suit

SULPHUR, LA (KPLC) - A Louisiana man has been arrested by Sulphur Police after allegedly breaking into a home while wearing a gorilla suit, according to Mel Estess with Sulphur Police.
The investigation began on Feb. 13, when SPD got a call about a suspicious person in an all-black costume walking the streets and going into residents yards. When officers arrived on the scene they learned a male subject was looking through windows of homes and sneaking through yards.
According to Estess, officers located the suspect, later identified as Jeremie Moran, and gave verbal commands for him to stop. Moran then fled from officers into a home. Police established a perimeter around the home and observed the back door opening, said Estess. Police believed Moran had fled the residence and began attempting to locate Moran on foot.
After a short time officers learned that Moran had not left the house and proceeded to search the home. Estess says Moran was found wearing a black gorilla suit and hiding under a mattress in the home. While officers were attempting to place Moran in handcuffs he was able to break free, with only one wrist cuffed, and began physically resisting officers, said Estess. Police regained control of Moran and successfully placed him under arrest.
Moran was booked into the Sulphur City Jail and is facing charges of simple resisting a police officer with force or violence, unauthorized entry of an inhabited dwelling, possession of methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia, flight from an officer, and wearing a mask or hood in public places.
Copyright 2019 KPLC. All rights reserved.