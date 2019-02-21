Man charged with raping 2 children appears in court

MONTGOMERY, AL (WSFA) - A Montgomery man charged with raping at least two children appeared in circuit court Thursday.
Charles Edward Colburn was formally indicted and arraigned on two counts of first degree rape and sexual abuse of a child under 12. He is also charged with chemical endangerment of a child.
According to court documents, Colburn sexually abused two girls aged 8 and 11 years old, and he allowed a 9-year-old girl to be exposed to, ingest, or inhale a controlled substance.
Colburn was arrested in August. His case will be set for trial.
