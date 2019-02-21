Meeting regarding possible sites for new Pike County jail

PIKE COUNTY, AL (WSFA) - A meeting is taking place Thursday at the Pike County Courthouse over the location of a new Pike County Jail.
Thursday’s meeting will be a way for the citizens of Pike County to give their feedback on this issue.
Wednesday, WSFA 12 News reported that there were seven possible locations being discussed for the new jail. Pike County residents spoke their minds on one particular location that happened to be near a school.
One person was for it, while another was unsure.
Thursday’s meeting is being headed by a consulting firm working with the county. It is not a commission meeting.
The meeting begins at 6:30 p.m.
