Montgomery’s NYC Gyro recovering after burglary

MONTGOMERY, AL (WSFA) - A Montgomery restaurant is asking customers to bring in cash for payments after a burglary early Thursday morning.
According to a Facebook post by NYC Gryo’s owner Syed Shah, the Maxwell location was broken into around 3 a.m.
Capt. Regina Duckett with the Montgomery Police Department says a business in the 1400 block of Maxwell Boulevard was broken into on Thursday. The suspects forced their way in and stole various assorted property.
NYC Gyro is asking customers to bring in cash for payments over the course of the next couple of days because they do not have their credit card processing system.
Duckett says no one has been arrested for the burglary at this time.
Copyright 2019 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.