NotInPriceville: Police say woman broke into homes while families were at funerals

PRICEVILLE AL (WAFF) - Priceville police arrested Jennifer Lynn Azizian of Madison on four counts of burglary on February 20 after police say the burglaries occurred while families were at funerals for loved ones.
Investigators say police had video evidence of the suspect and her vehicle, but did not know her identity. Police obtained a search warrant for the suspect’s cell phone after she was stopped by a authorities after a possible burglary in Hartselle.
Investigators tell us following the execution of a search warrant, it was clear that Azizian had been researching obituaries for some time.
Once all the evidence was combined, police obtained four felony warrants for burglary. Azizian’s bond has been set at $15,000 per charge. There will likely be more charges filed by other agencies surrounding Morgan County.
