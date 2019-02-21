Officials seek family of woman involved in Auburn officer shooting

AUBURN, AL (WSFA) - Lee County officials have identified the woman in the Auburn officer-involved shooting and are asking for the public’s help in locating her family.
Lee County Coroner Bill Harris has identified the woman as Erica Renee Miller, 36. She was last known to be a resident of Eufaula.
If you have any information or know of anyone related to Miller, please contact the Lee County Coroner’s Office at 334-737-3620. You can also leave information anonymously by calling the secret witness line at 334-745-8686.
Auburn officer Justin Sanders was shot multiple times while conducting a traffic stop involving a robbery suspect Friday night. The suspect, Christopher James Wallace, 38, and Miller, later died during a standoff with law enforcement at an apartment complex.
Police Chief Paul Register confirmed Monday that Wallace killed Miller and then shot himself during the standoff.
Register said Sanders is still at UAB Hospital. He is doing much better but will need additional surgeries down the road. The chief added that Sanders’ training and equipment likely saved his life.
A GoFundMe page has been created to support Sanders, a five-year veteran of the force. The page has raised more than $22,000 in just one day.
