Police: Suspect hit victim with vehicle after argument

MONTGOMERY, AL (WSFA) - A woman has been charged with assault after Montgomery police say she hit another woman with a vehicle.
According to Capt. Regina Duckett, LaPiffany Baker, 30, is charged with assault first degree.
The charges are related to an incident which happened on New Year’s Day around 1:30 a.m. in the 500 block of Sandfield Court. Duckett says the victim and Baker got into an argument. After the argument, the victim was struck by a vehicle driven by Baker.
The victim had non-life threatening injuries.
Duckett says Baker and the victim knew each other.
Baker was taken into custody Wednesday by the U.S. Marshals Task Force and transported to the Montgomery County Detention Facility. She was placed under a $15,000 bond.
