Program provides dental care in exchange for community service

“Many of our moms have not even had things we take for granted like simple cleanings," says Gift of Life Foundation, Mobile Family Coach, Kathy Lightsey. "When you’re pregnant you have morning sickness. You’re tired. You may forget to floss and brush. There’s also something called pregnancy gingivitis that increases when this bacteria is in your mouth, it can get into your bloodstream via your gums and it can cause preterm births. So that’s why we feel this is a very important program.”