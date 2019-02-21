Sisters arrested in east AL daycare fraud investigation

OPELIKA, AL (WSFA) - Arrests have been made in a fraud investigation involving several Lee County area daycares, District Attorney Brandon Hughes announced Thursday.
Hughes confirmed the arrests of Carolyn Wilkerson of New Horizon’s Learning Center and Cynthia Jones of People of Hope, also known as First Steps Learning Center.
Wilkerson is charged with 10 counts of public assistance fraud for a total of $119,765.95 and one count of first-degree theft of property. Jones is charged with 11 counts of public assistance fraud for a total of $542,242.90 and one count of theft first-degree theft of property.
Wilkerson and Jones are sisters, investigators confirmed.
The arrests are the result of joint investigation by the Opelika Police Department, Lee County DA’s office, and the Alabama Department of Human Resources. Five daycares and two homes were searched simultaneously on Jan. 31, several weeks after DHR opened an investigation.
The alleged fraud worked like this: In an effort to help families that want to get off government assistance, the state helps defer the cost of childcare. The daycares take part in a program in which approved families use a card similar to a credit card to swipe their children in when they arrive for childcare.
Hughes says DHR makes sure the money is deposited directly into the daycare centers’ accounts, but it’s believed in these cases the daycare owners were swiping the cards for children even when they were not in attendance or, in some cases, the cards were being swiped for children whose families didn’t even know they were enrolled in the program.
Hughes said it’s possible the suspects had help from someone at DHR to take advantage of the program. The fraud dates back to at least 2014, the DA stated.
Hughes said more charges are expected.
