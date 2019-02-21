SLE Rodeo returning to Montgomery

MONTGOMERY, AL (WSFA) - Mark your calendars, the SLE Rodeo is coming back to the Capital City and organizers are getting their members ready.
Officials held the kickoff luncheon Thursday to talk about the different events and the responsibilities of its members to make the event a memorable one.
“It’s a great time for people that want excitement, a great time for families to enjoy. We’ve got not only the regular rodeo, but we’ve go a tick rider, we got clowns, and we’ve got the free-styling bull fighting - which is really exciting; it’s every night during the rodeo,” said SLE Rodeo General Manager Billy Powell.
Powell especially thinks the free-styling bull fighting will be a spectacle for both the younger and older members of the crowd.
“If you’ve got a 2, 4, 5, 6-year-old, or with the bull fighting, a 20, 30, 40-year-old, they won’t sit down. It’s a lot of excitement - two hours of pure rodeo. A lot of activity - the girls riding the horses around the barrels. Just a lot of excitement. Good wholesome good fun,” said Powell.
The 62nd SLE Rodeo is set for March 14 through March 16 at Garrett Coliseum in Montgomery.
Click here for ticket information.
Copyright 2019 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.