Tennessee gov. says he regrets wearing Confederate uniform

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee says he regrets wearing a Confederate uniform as part of "Old South" parties while attending Auburn University in Alabama.
A spokeswoman for Lee on Thursday confirmed that Auburn's 1980 yearbook includes a photo of Lee in Confederate clothing.
Lee was 17 when he joined the Kappa Alpha fraternity at Auburn, which held the "Old South" party every spring.
In the 1980 yearbook photo, Lee wears a Confederate soldier uniform and stands with a woman in an antebellum dress. Lee's office said it did not immediately know the woman's identity.
The fraternity has since ended the tradition. The Republican governor's comments came during an AP survey conducted with governors across the country. Lee says he realizes what he did was insensitive.
Kappa Alpha has discontinued the parties.