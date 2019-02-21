Tiger Giving Day raises money for student-led projects at Auburn University

AUBURN, AL (WSFA) - Auburn University hosts its 5th annual Tiger Giving Day Thursday, a 24 hour crowdfunding initiative to raise money for more than 35 student projects that need private support to complete.
Each project has its own financial need and goal. They range from just a few thousand to tens of thousands of dollars. These projects include a wide variety of initiatives that benefit students, research, and outreach programs. You can see all the projects at www.tigergiving.org.
Auburn alumni, students, and friends are encouraged to donate to one or more of the initiatives they would like to see funded. All of the donations will be made online, the website will show real-time funding updates throughout the day and as the projects reach their goals.
Auburn is hoping you'll spread the word as you donate, and use the hashtag #TigerGivingDay.
Since the first Tiger Giving Day in 2015, more than 5,000 donors have made gifts to support nearly 60 projects.
