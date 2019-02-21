United Methodist Church to discuss sexuality at General Conference

“Eight hundred and sixty-four delegates from around the world will convene in St. Louis, MO, on February 23-26, 2019, to attend the special-called session of General Conference. General Conference is the top policy-making body of The United Methodist Church and is the only voting body who can speak for the denomination. The delegates will examine paragraphs in the United Methodist Book of Discipline concerning human sexuality and consider different expressions of church unity. Ten delegates, half clergy and half laity, will represent the Alabama-West Florida Conference at this conference. We welcome your prayers during this historical time in the United Methodist Church. -The Alabama-West Florida Conference of the United Methodist Church.”