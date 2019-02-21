United Methodist Church to discuss sexuality at General Conference

MONTGOMERY, AL (WSFA) - A big decision could come soon from the United Methodist Church as delegates will discuss language used in the denomination’s book of discipline relating to human sexuality. This could potentially split the second largest denomination in the country and could have a direct impact on local churches here in our state.
This week the congregation of Frazer United Methodist Church in Montgomery has been earnestly seeking God.
“Just spending a lot of time in prayer. It has been very encouraging to see how the church has come together to pray and seek the Lord’s will and His blessing to be on the delegates," said Frazer United Methodist Church Director of Media Ministries Ken Roach.
The focus of their prayers in the upcoming special called General Conference of the United Methodist church is taking place in St. Louis, Missouri. The General Conference is the only body that can set official policy and speak for the denomination.
“Our lead pastor Dr. Larry Bryars is one of the 864 delegates to General Conference," said Roach.
Bryars is one of 10 delegates representing the Alabama-West Florida conference.
The Alabama-West Florida Conference released this statement:
“Eight hundred and sixty-four delegates from around the world will convene in St. Louis, MO, on February 23-26, 2019, to attend the special-called session of General Conference. General Conference is the top policy-making body of The United Methodist Church and is the only voting body who can speak for the denomination. The delegates will examine paragraphs in the United Methodist Book of Discipline concerning human sexuality and consider different expressions of church unity. Ten delegates, half clergy and half laity, will represent the Alabama-West Florida Conference at this conference. We welcome your prayers during this historical time in the United Methodist Church. -The Alabama-West Florida Conference of the United Methodist Church.”
North Alabama Conference Bishop Debra Wallace-Padgett addressed the uncertainty and questions in a video online.
“Some hope that we will change our church’s position on same-gender weddings and ordination criteria. Others hope that our position will remain the same," said Bishop Debra Wallace-Padgett. “These are challenging days in our world and in the church.”
Commission on a Way Forward has come up with three different approaches the church could take regarding human sexuality. The plans range from one that would keep the current stance, including forbidding clergy from conducting same-sex weddings, to one that would allow individual clergy to decide on whether to marry same-sex couples. Click here to read more about the proposals.
For now, there is no way to know how this will effect Frazer and other churches.
“We have hope and confidence in knowing whatever happens this is really God’s church and what we want to do is be responsive to the Holy Spirit," said Roach.
Frazer will provide a briefing on the results of the conference on Sunday, March 3 to consider any action that might need to be taken. Bishop David Graves with AWFUMC will also provide a post-conference report on Thursday, March 7 at First United Methodist Church in Montgomery.
This special-called General Conference will happen in St. Louis starting this Saturday and will last through Feb. 26.
