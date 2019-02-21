Warm, stormy Thursday

Soaking rains overnight has resulted in thick fog across parts of the area this morning. Temperatures are much warmer than 24 hours ago, already hovering in the 60s. Highs will spike into the middle 70s into the afternoon under mostly cloudy skies. Scattered showers and thunderstorms will remain possible through the day, but won’t be widespread. A few stronger storms will be possible into the afternoon. Temperatures soar toward 80 degrees tomorrow and into the lower 80s Saturday as rain chances diminish to only isolated coverage. Stronger storms will be possible again later Saturday into Saturday night as a cold front moves into the area.