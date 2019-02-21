2 woman charged after AL prison contraband arrests

MONTGOMERY, AL (WSFA) - Two women. Two state prisons. Two arrests. Both in one day. That’s what the Alabama Department of Corrections says happened on Sunday.
The incidents, which are not connected, happened at Bullock Correctional Facility in Union Springs and Holman Correctional Facility in Atmore.
In the first arrest, authorities say 39-year-old North Carolina resident Crystal Hairston traveled to Bullock Correctional where she allegedly tried to smuggle contraband cellphones to an inmate while visiting.
In the second arrest, authorities say 47-year-old Montgomery resident Latonya Jones traveled to Holman Correctional where she was charged with being in possession of a controlled substance and unlawful promoting of prison contraband.
Anyone who can report information that could lead to the arrest of someone trying to bring contraband into a state prison should call 1-866-293-7799 or report suspicious activity to law enforcement by going to the ADOC website at http://www.doc.alabama.gov/investigationrequest.
