AHSAA state basketball championships schedule

BIRMINGHAM, AL (WSFA) - The Alabama High School Athletic Association basketball championships tip off Monday from Birmingham. Several Fever Country teams have made it to the Final Four of their respective Class.
Here is the schedule of Fever Country games:
MONDAY:
Class 1A Boys:
- Decatur Heritage (30-4) vs. Georgiana (27-5), 10: 30 a.m.
Class 2A Girls:
- Cold Springs (27-6) vs. G.W. Long (26-5), 3 p.m.
- Fyffe (29-5) vs. R.C. Hatch (20-6), 6 p.m.
TUESDAY:
Class 3A Girls:
- Winfield (31-1) vs. Montgomery Academy (30-2), 9 a.m.
- Pisgah (32-1) vs. Prattville Christian (24-8), noon
Class 3A Boys:
- Westminster Christian (26-4) vs. Bullock County (16-12), 10: 30 a.m.
- Plainview (31-4) vs. Prattville Christian (30-3), 1:30 p.m.
Class 4A Boys:
- West Limestone (20-13) vs. B.T. Washington (20-9), 4: 30 p.m.
- Talladega (24-8) vs. Hillcrest-Evergreen (26-2), 7:30 p.m.
WEDNESDAY:
Class 6A Girls:
- Carver-Birmingham (26-8) vs. Opelika (25-6), 9 a.m.
Class 6A Boys:
- Muscle Shoals (25-7) vs. Carver-Montgomery (22-9), 10: 30 a.m.
Class 5A Boys:
- Center Point (17-14) vs. Bibb County (14-15), 7:30 p.m.
THURSDAY:
Class 7A Girls:
- Hewitt-Trussville (20-10) vs. Auburn (24-4), 9 a.m.
Class 7A Boys:
- Mountain Brook (29-3) vs. Lee-Montgomery (29-3), 10: 30 a.m.
