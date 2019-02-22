Andalusia arrest leads to drug bust

ANDALUSIA, AL (WSFA)—A man was taken into custody by U.S. Marshals on Thursday after officials say he was found with multiple narcotics during an arrest.
According to Josh Hudson with the Drug Task Force, Quinton Shufford was arrested and charged for trafficking in synthetic, possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine, possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia.
The U.S. Marshal Task Force, the 22nd Judicial Drug Task Force and the Andalusia Police Department arrested Shufford in the 100 block of George Street in Andalusia.
According to Hudson a warrant was issued for Shufford’s probation violation, but the arrest led to the discovery of Shufford possessing 100 grams of synthetic marijuana and methamphetamine amounting to $7,500 worth of drugs.
“The work of the members of the Drug Task Force goes above and beyond the call of normal duty,” said Andalusia Police Chief Paul Hudson. “It is not only favorable for the citizens of Andalusia to know that they are constantly working to eradicate controlled substances from our community, but they also are constantly fighting to keep them out of the hands of our youth.”
Hudson says Shufford is being held in the Covington County Jail on a $960,500 bond.
