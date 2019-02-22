Auburn researches olive oil in quest to prevent Alzheimer’s

AUBURN, AL (WSFA) - Researchers at Auburn University’s Harrison School of Pharmacy are about to begin work on a pilot program to test the potential of extra virgin olive oil to prevent Alzheimer’s Disease.
Researchers believe these olive oils, unlike other varieties, contain elements that can improve the condition of the brain, helping to prevent the disease, slow its progress, perhaps even restore mental function.
Officials say studies in mice are promising and now Tiger Giving Day donations have helped fund trials in humans.
“We found that actually it can specifically target a mechanism that is related to neuro-inflammation that we were not aware about, in addition to targeting other processes in the brain,” says Drug Discovery and Development Professor, Amal Kaddoumi. “So I think we are so ready to translate all of these findings, especially since we are talking about a food component. It is not a drug. We are talking about a food component that simply we can add it into our diet and we can maybe protect our brains."
Right now researchers are in the recruiting process. They’re looking for about 30 people to get involved on the study.
To learn more about the qualifications, contact kaddoumi@auburn.edu or call 334-844-7239
Researchers say 5.7 million Americans are living with Alzheimer’s, including about 86,000 in Alabama. The number of people with the disease is projected to double by 2050.
Alzheimer’s also affects the 15 million people who provide care and costs a staggering $260 billion a year.
