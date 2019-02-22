Bernie Sanders the latest to confirm Selma visit

SELMA, AL (WSFA) - Selma’s 2019 Bridge Crossing Jubilee event just added another well-known name to its list of confirmed guests.
Friday, event organizers confirmed U.S. Senator Bernie Sanders, I-VT, will be in town and will speak at the Annual Martin and Coretta King Unity Breakfast on March 3. Sanders will be at the same event as Hillary Clinton, who beat him for the 2016 Democratic nomination for president.
While Clinton has not announced another run for 2020, Sanders has said he will challenge President Donald Trump in his re-election bid.
The news of Sander’s visit comes shortly after confirmation that Senator Cory Booker, D-NJ, another Democratic presidential hopeful, will also be in Selma and will speak at Brown Chapel AME Church.
The annual event runs from Feb. 28 through March 4 and marks the anniversary of the 1965 attack by law enforcement on marchers who were attempting to cross Selma’s Edmund Pettus Bridge on a trek to the state’s capitol.
The attack, which became known as Bloody Sunday, sparked national outrage and culminated in passage of the landmark Voting Rights Act of 1965.
The Jubilee brings thousands of people from across the country to Dallas County annually.
