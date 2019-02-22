Bibb County jailer charged with assaulting inmate

BIBB COUNTY, AL (WSFA) - A Bibb County Sheriff’s Office jailer is charged with assaulting an inmate, according to the district attorney.
Bibb County District Attorney Michael Jackson said Edd Miree was on duty when he allegedly assaulted an inmate back on Feb. 11.
Miree was arrested Thursday. He has been charged with second-degree assault.
Jackson said Miree has been terminated previously from two other law enforcement agencies.
The State Bureau of Investigations is investigating the case.
