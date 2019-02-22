Booker speaking at Selma voting rights commemoration

Booker speaking at Selma voting rights commemoration
Sen. Cory Booker, D-N.J., asks a question of the chairman during the confirmation hearing for Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh, during the Senate Judiciary Committee confirmation hearing on Capitol Hill, Tuesday, Sept. 4, 2018, in Washington. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin) (Jacquelyn Martin)
February 22, 2019 at 10:18 AM CST - Updated February 22 at 4:38 PM

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) — Democratic presidential candidate Sen. Cory Booker is delivering the keynote address at a Selma church during the annual commemoration of the "Bloody Sunday" civil rights march.

Booker will speak at the Brown Chapel AME Church in Selma on March 3. His campaign announced the appearance Friday.

Booker is one of several Democrats attending the event which often draws national political figures.

On March 7, 1965, African-Americans seeking voting rights launched a march to Montgomery but were beaten by law enforcement officers on the Edmund Pettus Bridge. The clash, known as "Bloody Sunday," helped galvanize support for the Voting Rights Act of 1965.

Brown Chapel Pastor Leodis Strong said in a statement that Booker has dedicated his professional life to “paying forward the deeds and sacrifices of the Selma generation.”