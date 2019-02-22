Busy weekend of events in River Region

MONTGOMERY, AL (WSFA) - There is plenty to do this weekend in the River Region.
Millbrook and Montgomery are hosting Mardi Gras events.
Montgomery’s sixth annual Mardi Gras Block Party and Cajun Cook-off is noon to 6 p.m. on Commerce Street downtown.
The Millbrook Revelers Mardi Gras Festival and Parade kicks off at 9 a.m Saturday. The parade is at noon.
If you’re in the shopping mood, the Junior League Rummage Sale is Saturday from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Alcazar Shriners Temple in Montgomery. Tickets are $5.
New and gently used items will be for sale at low prices. The money raised will go back into the community in the form of grants of nonprofit organizations.
For more ideas about what to do this weekend, visit Central Alabama Weekend.
Copyright 2019 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.