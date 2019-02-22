Central AL residents approved for disaster assistance after January storms

“The approval of the governor’s request for a Small Business Administration disaster declaration demonstrates the diverse partnerships that exist to provide assistance and an opportunity to eligible individuals in the city of Wetumpka, Elmore County, and the contiguous counties to create a better tomorrow,” said Director Hastings. “Long-term recovery is an arduous process and SBA has always played a strong role in helping our citizens in their time of need. We appreciate having them as part of the Emergency Management team.”