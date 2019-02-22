Elderly woman killed in Macon County fire

MONTGOMERY, AL (WSFA) - An elderly woman was killed in a mobile home fire in Macon County Friday afternoon, according to police.
Multiple fire departments responded to the fire on County Road 44, which is near Fort Davis.
A WSFA 12 News viewers shared pictures from the fire that showed the structure engulfed in flames.
Fire fighters were still on the scene Friday evening working to keep the fire from spreading.
The victim’s name hasn’t been released.
