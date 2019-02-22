First Alert: Warm Friday with some sun, some showers

MONTGOMERY, AL (WSFA) - Talk about a wild weather week! Tons of rain, a few storms and even temperatures that have gone from seasonable to potentially breaking records... we’re done it all this work week.
We’re kicking our Friday morning off on a very mild note... most of you will be waking up to temps in the 60s, but we range anywhere from the mid 50s in western Alabama to even low 70s down in our southern counties.
Today - just like the past several days - will not be a “one size fits all” kind of afternoon, both when it comes to temperatures and rain chances.
Highs will easily make it into the upper 70s for many, and a few spots won’t struggle much to get into the lower 80s.
While the majority of our area remains dry, a few scattered showers and storms are possible.
The weekend forecast looks split: Saturday is the warmer of the two days with highs in the low 80s possible again. Most of the afternoon is dry with only hit or miss rain chances, but a front will move through our area during the evening and overnight. While we can’t completely rule out some gusty wind within a few of the stronger storm cores, we believe the primary severe weather risk will stay northwest of us.
A weakening band of showers and storms will push into west Alabama after sunset Saturday evening, exiting our southeast counties by Sunday morning; that means we’re trending a bit cooler and much drier during the day on Sunday with highs expected in the mid/upper 60s.
Severe Weather Ready Day: WSFA 12 News is dedicated to helping make sure our viewers are always as prepared as possible when severe weather threatens.
Join us today from 2:30 to 6:30 p.m. at Walgreens in Wetumpka for our First Alert Severe Weather Ready Day. Click here for details.
Severe weather preparedness tax holiday starts Friday; shoppers are encouraged to buy supplies for their homes and businesses to prepare for severe weather.
