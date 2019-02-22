Food for Thought 2/21

MONTGOMERY, AL (WSFA) - Each week, the 12 News Defenders bring you the highest and lowest restaurant inspection scores from the county health department. Before you pick a place to eat, catch the latest edition of Food For Thought. The reports air each Thursday night at 10.
HIGH SCORES
Cakeology (6250 Atlanta Hwy.): 100
Jack’s (855 Taylor Rd.): 100
Montgomery Raceway Park (2600 N. Belt Dr.): 100
Chellaez (401 E. South Blvd.): 100
Panera Bread (7224 Eastchase Pkwy.): 100
Chick-fil-A (201 Monroe St.): 99
Alley Bar (166 Commerce St.): 99
Zoe’s Kitchen (7218 Eastchase Pkwy.): 99
Destin Connection Seafood (3750 Norman Bridge Rd.): 99
Subway (1768 Carter Hill Rd.): 99
LOW SCORES
Irish Bred Pub (78 Dexter Ave.): 81
Priority Items: Food in cooler not properly dated; Mold in ice machine/soda nozzles; Soap/paper towels needed at hand sinks
Fried Tomato Buffet (6561 Atlanta Hwy.): 82
Priority Items: Dented cans stored with non-dented cans; Melons on buffet at improper temperature
Martin’s Restaurant (1796 Carter Hill Rd.): 89
Priority Items: Employee handling ready-to-eat food with bare hands
Nakwon Sweet Rice Cakes (2735 Bell Rd.): 89
Priority Items: Food safety training not completed; Rice cakes on counter at improper temperature
Locos Taqueria (92 Knollwood Blvd.): 89
Priority Items: Employee did not wash hands before handling food
