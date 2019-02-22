Food for Thought 2/21

Food for Thought: Weekly inspection scores 2-21-19
By Mark Bullock | February 21, 2019 at 10:37 PM CST - Updated February 21 at 10:37 PM

MONTGOMERY, AL (WSFA) - Each week, the 12 News Defenders bring you the highest and lowest restaurant inspection scores from the county health department. Before you pick a place to eat, catch the latest edition of Food For Thought. The reports air each Thursday night at 10.

If you don’t see your favorite restaurant listed, click here for a full list from the Montgomery County Health Department. For inspection scores from other counties, click here to link to the Alabama Department of Public Health.

HIGH SCORES

Cakeology (6250 Atlanta Hwy.): 100

Jack’s (855 Taylor Rd.): 100

Montgomery Raceway Park (2600 N. Belt Dr.): 100

Chellaez (401 E. South Blvd.): 100

Panera Bread (7224 Eastchase Pkwy.): 100

Chick-fil-A (201 Monroe St.): 99

Alley Bar (166 Commerce St.): 99

Zoe’s Kitchen (7218 Eastchase Pkwy.): 99

Destin Connection Seafood (3750 Norman Bridge Rd.): 99

Subway (1768 Carter Hill Rd.): 99

LOW SCORES

Irish Bred Pub (78 Dexter Ave.): 81

Priority Items: Food in cooler not properly dated; Mold in ice machine/soda nozzles; Soap/paper towels needed at hand sinks

Fried Tomato Buffet (6561 Atlanta Hwy.): 82

Priority Items: Dented cans stored with non-dented cans; Melons on buffet at improper temperature

Martin’s Restaurant (1796 Carter Hill Rd.): 89

Priority Items: Employee handling ready-to-eat food with bare hands

Nakwon Sweet Rice Cakes (2735 Bell Rd.): 89

Priority Items: Food safety training not completed; Rice cakes on counter at improper temperature

Locos Taqueria (92 Knollwood Blvd.): 89

Priority Items: Employee did not wash hands before handling food

Copyright 2019 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.