Friday looks warm, mostly stay dry...

We’re kicking our morning off on a very mild note... most of you will be waking up to temps in the 60s, but we range anywhere from the mid 50s in western Alabama to even low 70s down in our southern counties. Today - just like the past several days - will not be a “one size fits all” kind of afternoon, both when it comes to temperatures and rain chances. Highs will easily make it into the upper 70s for many, and a few spots won’t struggle much to get into the lower 80s. While the majority of our area remains dry, a few scattered showers and storms are possible.