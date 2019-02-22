Future doctors in Montgomery for conference

MONTGOMERY, AL (WSFA) - Over 1,500 high school students and teachers are in Montgomery for Alabama’s Future Health Professionals Leadership Conference.
At the conference, students will get to learn more about careers in the medical field through a variety of competitions and workshops.
“We’re expanding on what we’re doing in school. So, for HOSA, we expand on our health classes and we cater to students that are interested in health care, so it teaches versatile skills that can go into any field," said Alabama Health Occupations Students of America Vice President of Chapter Relations Elizabeth Kasprzak.
“It really is a very in-depth, an in-depth set of competitions that are designed to prepare them for the careers they’re planning to go into," said Alabama HOSA Advisor Dana Stringer.
According to HOSA, health-related careers are expected to be one of America’s most popular occupation choices by 2020.
“We do have a large need for the health care careers in our work force area, and some of us like me are getting older and I need to make sure there are people there that can take care of me and be competent and good," Stringer said.
That’s why many students attend the conference each year - to learn more about the fields they one day hope to go into.
The conference ends on Friday and the top winners in each competition category will be eligible to represent the state at the national conference in Orlando in June.
