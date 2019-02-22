Ivey joins nation’s governors for conference in D.C.

WASHINGTON, D.C., (WSFA) - Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey had this response to a reporter’s question Friday morning about how Washington can help Alabama with its budding automotive and aerospace industry: “Well, just leave us alone,” she quipped. “We’re doing fine in Alabama..."
Ivey made the comment in an interview after traveling to the nation’s capital where she, along with with numerous other governors, is taking part in the nonpartisan 2019 National Governors Association Winter Meeting.
Ivey predicts Alabama will become one of the top two largest auto manufacturing states in the nation in the next few years. It was No. 5 as of 2018.
Alabama is home to automaker plants and their suppliers including Mercedes, Honda and Hyundai. Toyota, which already has an engine plant in the state, is breaking ground in a joint venture with Mazda that will bring another multi-billion dollar plant.
Ivey said her trip will also include a meeting with the vice chairman of Toyota.
And she also acknowledged the growing aerospace industry in Mobile and Huntsville. Companies including Airbus, Boeing, Sikorsky, Lockheed Martin, and Northrup Grumman are among a long list of major companies with a state presence.
The event features governors who will speak on panels and take part in closed door meetings. Leaders from the private, nonprofit, and public sectors will speak at the event, including a speech from JPMorgan Chase & Co. CEO Jamie Dimon.
There will be discussions on topics such as child welfare, resiliency against disaster, education reform, entrepreneurship and more.
The state chief executives will also meet with Trump administration officials to discuss local priorities that might require executive assistance.
Copyright 2019 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.