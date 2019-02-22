Man accused of stealing ring from body

MONTGOMERY, AL (WSFA) - A man has been arrested for allegedly taking a ring from a homicide victim’s body, according to court documents.
According to Capt. Regina Duckett, Maurice Lamar Young, 48, is charged with tampering with physical evidence.
Duckett says Young was taken into custody in reference to removing property from a crime scene in the 3500 block of Jason Court.
An arrest affidavit indicates Young took a $10,000 ring off homicide victim Antwan Golson after Golson was shot and killed. Young then allegedly sold the ring to the Quick Pawn Shop, located on North Ripley Street.
Duckett says Young was arrested Thursday and transported to the Montgomery County Detention Facility where he was placed under a $1,000 bond.
MPD has charged 30-year-old Kenneth Mack with Golson’s murder.
No other information related to Young’s arrest or the homicide has been released.
