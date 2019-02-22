Man charged in February home burglaries

MONTGOMERY, AL (WSFA) - A man has been charged in two February home burglaries.
According to Montgomery Police Captain Regina Duckett, Leonard Bernard Johnson is charged with third degree burglary and first degree theft of property in burglaries on Feb. 18 in the 100 block of Kiwanis Street and on Feb. 20 in the 800 block of Corona Drive. He is accused of breaking in and stealing assorted property.
Duckett said the homes were unoccupied at the time of the burglaries.
Johnson was taken into custody Thursday and is being held in the Montgomery County Detention Facility on a $30,000 bond.
