Man charged with burglarizing Montgomery business

MONTGOMERY, AL (WSFA) - A man has been charged in a February business burglary.
According to Montgomery Police Captain Regina Duckett, Johnny Lamon Hall is charged with third degree burglary and first degree theft of property in a burglary at a business on Feb. 20 in the 900 block of West South Boulevard. He is accused of breaking in and stealing assorted property.
Hall was taken into custody Thursday and is being held in the Montgomery County Detention Facility on a $22,500 bond.
