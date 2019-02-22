Man dies after single-vehicle crash in Montgomery

MONTGOMERY, AL (WSFA) - Montgomery police say a man has died after a single-vehicle crash Thursday.
According to Capt. Regina Duckett, Michael Foster, 65, was killed when the 2003 GMC Sonoma he was driving left the roadway and struck a utility pole. Foster was transported to Baptist Medical Center South with life-threatening injuries and later pronounced dead.
Duckett says the crash happened around 1 p.m. in the 6100 block of Brewbaker Boulevard. An investigation indicates the vehicle was traveling south on Brewbaker Boulevard when it left the roadway and collided with the pole.
No other information has been released.
