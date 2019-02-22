Montgomery native nominated for Oscar

MONTGOMERY, AL (WSFA) - All eyes in the entertainment world will be on Los Angeles this weekend for this year’s Oscars. A man who was born and raised in Montgomery is hoping to hear his name called.
“I went to high school here,” said movie director/editor Barry Alexander Brown. “I went to Lanier High School, my mom and family have lived here for like 55 years.”
Brown is no stranger to Hollywood success. This isn’t his first Academy Award nomination, but he’s hoping it’s his first win.
“I was nominated for Best Feature Length Editing in BlacKkKlansman,” he said.
Even though you don’t see his face in the movie, don’t underestimate how much of an impact he has on the final cut.
“You get a chance to re-work a movie three times; when you write it, when you shoot it, and when you edit it. Editing is the last chance you get at re-working or improving the story. You can kill a joke or enhance it. It can kill the drama or enhance it,” said Brown.
Brown has been in the business for decades and has established some close ties with heavy hitters in the movie business, including director Spike Lee.
“We are great close friends. I’ve done a lot of films as an editor going back to ‘Do the Right Thing’ and ‘Malcolm X.’ It’s a great honor," Brown said.
Lee directed BlacKkKlansman as well. These two have become quite a team over the years and Brown is hoping this time, he gets to bring home some hardware. Either way the Montgomery native will be seeing a little bit more of his mom and family. He’s currently directing a movie being shot in Montgomery called “Son of the South.” Brown is hoping it makes it into theaters by the end of the year.
