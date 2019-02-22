Police: Man charged with multiple utility trailer thefts

MONTGOMERY, AL (WSFA) -A man was taken into custody Thursday in connection to multiple utility trailer thefts according to Montgomery Police.
Quincy Green, 43, is charged with two counts of theft of property first degree, two counts of theft of property third degree and theft of property second degree.
According to Capt. Regina Duckett, an investigation led to the arrest of Green who was suspected of stealing multiple utility trailers on the following dates:
- Sept. 1 in the 2300 block of West Fairview
- Sept. 6 in the 200 block of Mendel Parkway
- Oct. 29 in the 6000 block of Perimeter Parkway
- Nov. 25 in the 9500 block of Wynlakes Place
- Nov. 30 in the 100 block of Market Place
An arrest affidavit indicates along with the almost $9,000 worth of utility trailers, Green also took a riding lawnmower and assorted property.
MPD patrol made the arrest and took Green to the Montgomery County Detention Center where he was placed under a $35,000 bond.
