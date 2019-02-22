Salt or sugar: It’s National Margarita Day!

(WTOL) - Do you like them frozen or on the rocks? It’s a decision you might want to think about making today, because it’s National Margarita Day!
According to National Day Calendar, margaritas are known to be the most common tequila-based cocktail served in the United States.
The yummy concoction that can be enjoyed with food or alone got its start from the way you would drink tequila in Mexico.
You take the shot of tequila, chase it with a suck on a lime wedge then finish it off with a lick of salt off the back of your hand.
National Day Calendar says this practice found its way to a margarita glass, where the lime goes in the drink and salt (or sugar) goes on the rim.
The margarita has since expanded with many different flavors and ways to make them.
We know Jimmy Buffett is probably celebrating this day somewhere.
Let us know what your favorite flavor is!
